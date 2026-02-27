Daring Escape: Accused Phone Snatcher Flees Police Custody
Ravi, accused of phone snatching, escaped police custody in Gurugram by pushing aside officers after a court appearance. Despite police efforts to chase him, Ravi managed a successful getaway. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are actively working to recapture him. His accomplice, Aditya, remains in custody.
In a dramatic turn of events, a man accused of phone snatching, identified as Ravi, managed to escape from police custody in Gurugram. The incident unfolded on Friday as Ravi, after a court appearance, pushed aside the officers escorting him.
Despite a swift attempt by the police to recapture him, Ravi evaded arrest. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 29 police station. Drew attention during this development is the fact that Ravi's accomplice, Aditya, is still detained.
Head Constable Pradeep Kumar filed the complaint, and the Gurugram Police have assured that their efforts to nab the fugitive are in full swing. Residents of both Mandi village and Bhim Basti are closely observing the situation as it unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
