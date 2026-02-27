Tragic Tram Derailment in Milan: Two Dead, Dozens Injured
In Milan, a tram accident resulted in two deaths and around 40 injuries. The incident occurred when the tram derailed on Vittorio Veneto street near the Central Station, crashing into a shop's window. Emergency services responded promptly, and an investigation into the cause is underway.
In a tragic incident in central Milan, two people lost their lives and approximately 40 others were injured when a tram derailed on Friday. The tram, one of the latest models used in the city, came off its tracks on Vittorio Veneto street near the Central Station and crashed into a shop window.
Emergency response was swift, with 13 ambulances dispatched to the scene and civil protection teams setting up a tent to provide assistance to the injured. Local firefighters provided initial reports on the casualties following the derailment.
The Milan transport authority, ATM, expressed its deep shock and sympathy for those affected. A statement from ATM indicated ongoing collaboration with authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress always takes refuge in Mahatma Gandhi to hide its failures, but tries to give credit to one family for anything good: PM Modi.
First In-House Wild Elephant Treatment at Palamu Tiger Reserve Marks Veterinary Breakthrough
Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim advised to rest, undergo treatment due to musculoskeletal pain
Terence Atmane's Tumultuous Mexican Open Quest
King Harald V of Norway Discharged After Treatment in Spain