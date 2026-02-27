Left Menu

Tragic Tram Derailment in Milan: Two Dead, Dozens Injured

In Milan, a tram accident resulted in two deaths and around 40 injuries. The incident occurred when the tram derailed on Vittorio Veneto street near the Central Station, crashing into a shop's window. Emergency services responded promptly, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:26 IST
In a tragic incident in central Milan, two people lost their lives and approximately 40 others were injured when a tram derailed on Friday. The tram, one of the latest models used in the city, came off its tracks on Vittorio Veneto street near the Central Station and crashed into a shop window.

Emergency response was swift, with 13 ambulances dispatched to the scene and civil protection teams setting up a tent to provide assistance to the injured. Local firefighters provided initial reports on the casualties following the derailment.

The Milan transport authority, ATM, expressed its deep shock and sympathy for those affected. A statement from ATM indicated ongoing collaboration with authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

