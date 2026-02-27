Tragic Tram Derailment in Milan: Two Dead, Dozens Injured

In a tragic incident in central Milan, two people lost their lives and approximately 40 others were injured when a tram derailed on Friday. The tram, one of the latest models used in the city, came off its tracks on Vittorio Veneto street near the Central Station and crashed into a shop window.

Emergency response was swift, with 13 ambulances dispatched to the scene and civil protection teams setting up a tent to provide assistance to the injured. Local firefighters provided initial reports on the casualties following the derailment.

The Milan transport authority, ATM, expressed its deep shock and sympathy for those affected. A statement from ATM indicated ongoing collaboration with authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

