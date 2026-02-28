Left Menu

Haryana CM Visits Injured Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Transport Minister Anil Vij in Ambala following Vij's bathroom mishap, resulting in fractured legs. Unable to attend the Haryana Assembly, Vij has been advised to rest for three weeks. Saini expressed well wishes for Vij's recovery, supported by Union Minister Khattar's similar sentiments.

Chandigarh | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:01 IST
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to the residence of Anil Vij, the state's Transport Minister, to inquire about his health following a recent accident.

Minister Vij, who oversees transport, energy, and labor in Haryana, suffered fractures in both legs after slipping in his bathroom. The injury has forced him to miss the ongoing budget session of the Haryana Assembly, with doctors recommending three weeks of rest.

Chief Minister Saini extended his wishes for a swift recovery in a social media post, emphasizing Vij's importance to public service. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also recently visited, conveying similar sentiments for Vij's fast recovery.

