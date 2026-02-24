Left Menu

Debate Erupts Over Jharkhand's Ambitious 2026-27 Budget

The Jharkhand budget for 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, is designed to meet the state's aspirations and aim for prosperity by 2050. Chief Minister Hemant Soren supports the budget, while opposition leaders criticize it as directionless, failing to address key issues like inflation and unemployment.

In a bold move, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren unveiled the 2026-27 Budget, asserting it meets public aspirations and serves all societal interests. Supporters, including Congress, praise it as visionary, while critics, notably the BJP, dismiss it as lacking direction and failing to address urgent issues.

The Budget, presented by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, outlines future development and prosperity plans for Jharkhand, envisioning a thriving region by 2050. However, opposition leader Babulal Marandi criticizes the proposals, alleging they offer unclear solutions to critical problems like inflation and unemployment.

Senior BJP members express disappointment, saying the plan neglects the state's pressing needs and fails to deliver concrete solutions for employment. Despite differing opinions, this Budget sets the stage for intense political debate over Jharkhand's future development path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

