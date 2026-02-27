Left Menu

NABARD Boosts Karnataka's Credit Potential for 2026-27

NABARD projects a Rs 4.99 lakh crore priority sector credit potential for Karnataka in FY 2026-27, marking a 12% increase from the previous year. The projection, with 45% allocated to agriculture and allied sectors, guides banks in their annual plans, emphasizing the state's growing credit absorption and infrastructure needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NABARD has set a significant target for Karnataka's credit potential, estimating it at Rs 4.99 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27. This figure represents a 12% increase over the previous fiscal year's projections. The announcement was made during the State Credit Seminar in Bengaluru.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's comprehensive assessment devoted 45% of total credit to agriculture and allied sectors. This includes Rs 1,90,397.40 crore allocated for crop loans and Rs 47,166.71 crore for term loans. Additionally, the MSME sector accounts for Rs 2,14,501 crore.

NABARD emphasized that this enhanced projection reflects a growing credit absorption capacity across various sectors. The detailed State Focus Paper serves as a foundational document for district-level planning, emphasizing the need for strong rural infrastructure and enterprise development in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

