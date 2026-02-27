NABARD Boosts Karnataka's Credit Potential for 2026-27

NABARD has set a significant target for Karnataka's credit potential, estimating it at Rs 4.99 lakh crore for the financial year 2026-27. This figure represents a 12% increase over the previous fiscal year's projections. The announcement was made during the State Credit Seminar in Bengaluru.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development's comprehensive assessment devoted 45% of total credit to agriculture and allied sectors. This includes Rs 1,90,397.40 crore allocated for crop loans and Rs 47,166.71 crore for term loans. Additionally, the MSME sector accounts for Rs 2,14,501 crore.

NABARD emphasized that this enhanced projection reflects a growing credit absorption capacity across various sectors. The detailed State Focus Paper serves as a foundational document for district-level planning, emphasizing the need for strong rural infrastructure and enterprise development in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)