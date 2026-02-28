Strategic Coordination: U.S. and Israeli Forces Unite Against Iran
Israel executed a military operation against Iran, which was reportedly coordinated with the United States. The plan was in development for months, with the execution date set weeks prior, according to an Israeli defense official.
An Israeli defense official revealed to Reuters that Israel's military operation against Iran on Saturday was carried out in coordination with the United States. This strategic alignment highlights the ongoing military and diplomatic ties between the two countries.
According to the official, the intricate plan had been in the works for several months. The level of detail involved underscores the complexity and significance of the mission, emphasizing the importance both nations placed on the operation's success.
The timing of the operation was finalized weeks in advance, suggesting that the geopolitical climate was carefully considered in the decision-making process. This calculated approach reflects the broader strategic interests at play in the region.
