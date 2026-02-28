Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: A Beacon for Global Investors

Uttar Pradesh has become a focal point for global investors, showcasing its potential for security and decisive governance. The state's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, highlights the shift since 2017, emphasizing investment benefits such as job creation for local youth, enhanced safety, and support for business growth.

Uttar Pradesh: A Beacon for Global Investors
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted on Saturday the state's transformation into a hub for global investors since 2017. He emphasized the government's ability to provide security and decisive decision-making as a major attraction for investors from around the world.

Speaking at an event in Lucknow, where gas cylinder refill subsidies were distributed to 1.86 crore Ujjwala families, Adityanath noted the recent return of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from an investment exploration trip to Germany. The trip underscored the growing interest of international investors in Uttar Pradesh's emerging markets and defense manufacturing opportunities.

Adityanath expressed optimism about the positive impact of foreign investments from countries like Germany, Japan, and Singapore. He emphasized that such investments would not only provide economic benefits to the state but also create jobs and opportunities for local youths. The Chief Minister also assured that the state's environment has improved, making it safer for both business operations and residents.

