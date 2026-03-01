Families Experience Anxiety Over Loved Ones in Conflict-Stricken Qom

Families in Barabanki, India, are gripped by anxiety as they struggle to contact loved ones in Qom, Iran, currently facing hostilities involving the US and Israel. Among those in Iran are students and religious scholars, causing concern for their safety.

Local sources report that contact with individuals in Iran has been minimal and intermittent, heightening the distress felt by families. Maulana Abbas Mehdi Sadaf shared that his brother, currently studying in Qom, confirmed a nearby attack yet assured that the situation seemed stable, with civilians moving normally.

Despite reassurances, the emotional toll is significant, leading families to gather for prayers at mosques. They have also appealed to the Indian government for urgent intervention to secure the safe return of their loved ones.