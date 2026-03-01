Tension Escalates: Healey Comments on US-Israel Strikes on Iran

In a recent interview, Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey refrained from explicitly supporting the recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as reported by Iranian state media.

Speaking to the BBC, Healey made it clear that while Britain was not involved in these strikes, it shared the common objective with the US and local allies to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. However, he deferred to the US to present the legal justification for their actions, when challenged on the matter.

Amidst concerns of escalating tensions, Healey elaborated on the UK's defensive posture, noting that British aircraft are conducting operations from Qatar and Cyprus, actively thwarting drone attacks on both bases and allies in the region.

