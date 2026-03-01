Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Healey Comments on US-Israel Strikes on Iran

Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey refrained from endorsing US-Israel strikes on Iran, emphasizing the need for the US to justify its actions legally. Healey confirmed UK defensive measures in response to Iran's retaliation, which threatens civilian and military targets, stressing the shared goal to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:09 IST
Tension Escalates: Healey Comments on US-Israel Strikes on Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a recent interview, Britain's Defence Secretary John Healey refrained from explicitly supporting the recent military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran, following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as reported by Iranian state media.

Speaking to the BBC, Healey made it clear that while Britain was not involved in these strikes, it shared the common objective with the US and local allies to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. However, he deferred to the US to present the legal justification for their actions, when challenged on the matter.

Amidst concerns of escalating tensions, Healey elaborated on the UK's defensive posture, noting that British aircraft are conducting operations from Qatar and Cyprus, actively thwarting drone attacks on both bases and allies in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

