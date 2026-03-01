Arohan Financial Services Achieves Significant Profit Growth in 2025

Arohan Financial Services has reported a substantial rise in net profit, reaching Rs 36.48 crore in the quarter ending December 2025, compared to Rs 3.50 crore in the same period last year.

The company's net profit increased by 87% from the previous quarter's Rs 19.53 crore, driven by enhancements in asset quality and collection effectiveness.

With assets under management valued at Rs 6,308 crore, Arohan maintains a strong customer base nearing 20 lakh across India, contributing to its robust performance in the NBFC-MFI sector.