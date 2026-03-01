Arohan Financial Services Achieves Significant Profit Growth in 2025
Arohan Financial Services reported a massive increase in net profit to Rs 36.48 crore for the quarter ending December 2025, compared to Rs 3.50 crore the previous year. Supported by improved asset quality and collection efficiencies, the company's assets under management reached Rs 6,308 crore.
The company's net profit increased by 87% from the previous quarter's Rs 19.53 crore, driven by enhancements in asset quality and collection effectiveness.
With assets under management valued at Rs 6,308 crore, Arohan maintains a strong customer base nearing 20 lakh across India, contributing to its robust performance in the NBFC-MFI sector.