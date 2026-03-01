Gulf Turmoil: Iran Strikes Impact Regional Business Landscape

Iran's recent retaliatory strikes across the Gulf have unleashed a wave of disruptions, marking the most significant upheaval in the region's business activities since the pandemic. The attacks, in response to a U.S.-Israeli assault, have hit major Gulf states, including the UAE, sending shockwaves through financial markets and halting airport and port operations.

Historically insulated from regional conflicts, Dubai faces unprecedented challenges. The emirate, which transitioned from a fishing village to a global business hub, is now struggling under elevated oil prices and increased shipping risks. Economies like Saudi Arabia may benefit fiscally, but UAE's trade, logistics, and tourism sectors are under pressure.

Stock markets across the Gulf fell, with significant drops in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt. As military actions continue, market volatility persists. Key transit hubs like Dubai International Airport faced closures during the strikes, coinciding with Ramadan's business networking season, further amplifying the economic impact.

