Middle East Tensions Cause Major Flight Disruptions for Indian Airlines

Indian airlines cancelled 350 international flights due to escalating conflict in the Middle East and airspace restrictions. Air India, IndiGo, and others announced suspension of flights, offering waivers for rescheduling and cancellation. The Indian civil aviation ministry is coordinating with stakeholders for passenger support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:36 IST
Middle East Tensions Cause Major Flight Disruptions for Indian Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Indian airlines were forced to cancel 350 international flights as operational disruptions persisted due to the growing Middle East conflict. With the closure of several airspaces and rising security concerns in the region, popular carriers like Air India and IndiGo have halted their operations through these airways.

The civil aviation ministry announced on social media platform 'X' that a total of 350 flights by Indian domestic carriers were cancelled owing to airspace restrictions caused by geopolitical tensions. The earlier announcement also indicated that 444 international flights would be impacted due to restrictions over Iran and adjacent areas.

In a series of updates, airlines such as Air India and SpiceJet have disclosed specific numbers of cancellations. In addition, airlines have offered customer-friendly policies for rescheduling and cancellations, while the civil aviation ministry reassures ongoing coordination with stakeholders. Affected airports include Delhi and Mumbai with significant numbers of departures and arrivals being disrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

