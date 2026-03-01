Middle East Tensions Propel Oil Prices Toward $100

The oil market experienced a dramatic surge, with Brent crude jumping 10% to approximately $80 per barrel on Sunday. This escalation comes amidst U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting fears of a new Middle Eastern conflict.

Energy sector experts cited the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil transport, as a key factor in the price surge. Ajay Parmar of ICIS highlighted the strategic importance of this waterway, through which more than 20% of global oil passes. With Tehran issuing warnings to ships, significant disruptions in oil, fuel, and LNG shipments are expected.

Analysts, including Helima Croft from RBC and Barclays, anticipate that oil prices could exceed $100 a barrel if the strait's closure persists. Additionally, while OPEC+ has agreed to modestly increase oil output, the net loss of supply due to the strait's closure could be substantial.