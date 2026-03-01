Left Menu

Markets Halted Amid Rising Tensions

The UAE's Capital Market Authority has suspended trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market due to recent attacks by Iran on Abu Dhabi and Dubai. These attacks are in retaliation for U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, prompting proactive market closure actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 22:52 IST
In a significant move, the UAE's Capital Market Authority announced the suspension of trading activities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) for Monday and Tuesday. This decision comes as a response to escalating tensions in the region.

The suspension follows Iran's recent attacks on Abu Dhabi and Dubai, actions that Iran claims to be retaliation for previous strikes conducted by the U.S. and Israel on Iranian targets. This geopolitical unrest has necessitated a cautious approach by market regulators.

The temporary market closure aims to mitigate uncertainties and manage the impact on the financial sector, highlighting the broader regional instability's effect on the economy.

