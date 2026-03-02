Left Menu

Global Oil Market Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Attacks Shake Energy Sector

Oil prices have surged due to US and Israeli attacks on Iran and subsequent retaliations, causing disturbances in the global energy supply chain. Further disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz may heighten crude oil and gasoline prices. OPEC+ countries have responded by boosting oil production to stabilize supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 02-03-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 05:09 IST
Global Oil Market Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Attacks Shake Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices rose sharply on Sunday as US and Israeli attacks on Iran, coupled with retaliations, led to significant disruptions in the global energy supply chain. The tensions have implications for the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil exports, potentially affecting worldwide crude oil and gasoline prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude saw its price jump to USD 72 a barrel, marking an increase of approximately 8% since Friday. With about 15 million barrels of crude oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz daily, any blockage can escalate oil prices dramatically, impacting the global market.

In response, OPEC+ countries announced an unexpected production boost of 206,000 barrels per day starting in April. This move aims to mitigate market fears, although experts suggest that export route accessibility remains the critical factor over production targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict

 Global
2
Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

Operation Epic Fury: The U.S. Unleashes Advanced Warfare on Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

Tragic Fallout: US-Iran Escalation Claims American Lives

 United States
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI energy monitoring system could reshape residential power management

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026