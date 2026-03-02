Global Oil Market Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Attacks Shake Energy Sector

Oil prices rose sharply on Sunday as US and Israeli attacks on Iran, coupled with retaliations, led to significant disruptions in the global energy supply chain. The tensions have implications for the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil exports, potentially affecting worldwide crude oil and gasoline prices.

West Texas Intermediate crude saw its price jump to USD 72 a barrel, marking an increase of approximately 8% since Friday. With about 15 million barrels of crude oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz daily, any blockage can escalate oil prices dramatically, impacting the global market.

In response, OPEC+ countries announced an unexpected production boost of 206,000 barrels per day starting in April. This move aims to mitigate market fears, although experts suggest that export route accessibility remains the critical factor over production targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)