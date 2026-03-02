Left Menu

Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Saudi Aramco Facility

A minor fire at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, attributed to a drone attack, has been contained. No major damage or injuries were reported, ensuring the facility's continued operations. Sources informed a Semafor reporter of the incident, being systematically investigated for security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:15 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A minor fire at the Ras Tanura refinery of Saudi Aramco has been swiftly contained after what sources described as a drone strike earlier on Monday morning.

The incident, reported by a Semafor journalist on platform X, did not result in significant damage or casualties, according to inside sources.

Investigations are underway to determine the responsible parties, while the refinery's operations are reportedly unaffected and remain ongoing as security is tightened in the area.

