Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Saudi Aramco Facility

A minor fire at the Ras Tanura refinery of Saudi Aramco has been swiftly contained after what sources described as a drone strike earlier on Monday morning.

The incident, reported by a Semafor journalist on platform X, did not result in significant damage or casualties, according to inside sources.

Investigations are underway to determine the responsible parties, while the refinery's operations are reportedly unaffected and remain ongoing as security is tightened in the area.