Kerala Exams Postponed Amid Gulf Tensions

Kerala's SSLC and Higher Secondary exams in the Gulf have been postponed due to escalating tensions in West Asia. Minister V Sivankutty announced the deferral, assuring support to students affected by the situation. Students are advised to apply for exam rescheduling through their educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:12 IST
Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has announced the postponement of important exams due to rising tensions in West Asia. The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary examinations, initially scheduled this week in the Gulf region, have been deferred.

Addressing concerns at a press conference, Minister Sivankutty stated that the security situation made the exams untenable. The exams, slated for March 5-7, will have revised dates announced later.

The General Education Department is prioritizing student safety and academic integrity, advising students unable to attend to submit applications for rescheduling through their headmasters or principals for consideration.

