Tensions Erupt: Iranian Attack Strikes US Embassy in Kuwait

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Monday as the US Embassy in Kuwait came under attack, allegedly by Iranian forces. The incident resulted in fire and smoke rising from within the compound, stirring concern among officials and citizens alike.

Video footage obtained by The Associated Press captures the alarming scene, underscored by a blaring siren. The United States had already cautioned its citizens to remain indoors and steer clear of the Embassy, signaling the gravity of the unfolding crisis.

The urgency of the situation underscores ongoing geopolitical fragility in the region, raising questions about future diplomatic interactions and security measures within and beyond Kuwait's borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)