Tragic Death at Medical Store: Nine-Year-Old's Passing Sparks Investigation

In a tragic incident in Uruwa, a nine-year-old girl named Divya passed away, allegedly post receiving an injection from a local medical store, reported law enforcement on Monday.

The child's mother, Shashikala, stated that she brought her daughter to the S N Medical Store for a mild fever and cough, where the operator administered an injection, leading to the girl's rapid health decline and subsequent death.

Following this event, the store operator fled, prompting police to file a case and pursue the absentee. The incident raises significant concerns about unauthorized medical practices, highlighted by Dr. J P Tiwari, stressing that stores are only permitted to sell, not administer, medication.

