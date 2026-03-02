Left Menu

Tragic Death at Medical Store: Nine-Year-Old's Passing Sparks Investigation

A nine-year-old girl named Divya died after allegedly receiving an injection at a medical store in Uruwa. Her mother, Shashikala, claims the store operator gave the injection without proper authority, leading to Divya's rapid deterioration. Police are investigating the incident as the store operator remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:12 IST
girl
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Uruwa, a nine-year-old girl named Divya passed away, allegedly post receiving an injection from a local medical store, reported law enforcement on Monday.

The child's mother, Shashikala, stated that she brought her daughter to the S N Medical Store for a mild fever and cough, where the operator administered an injection, leading to the girl's rapid health decline and subsequent death.

Following this event, the store operator fled, prompting police to file a case and pursue the absentee. The incident raises significant concerns about unauthorized medical practices, highlighted by Dr. J P Tiwari, stressing that stores are only permitted to sell, not administer, medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

