Left Menu

Cheetahs Thrive in India's Wildlife Revival Effort

Nine cheetahs were transported from Botswana to India's Kuno National Park as part of a conservation initiative. This marks the third group brought in to revive the cheetah population in India, where the species had been extinct for decades. The park has successfully facilitated births of cheetah cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheopur | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:14 IST
Cheetahs Thrive in India's Wildlife Revival Effort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine cheetahs recently transported from Botswana are acclimating well in their new home at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed. These big cats are part of a bold effort to reintroduce the species in India after decades of their absence.

This latest group marks the third batch of cheetahs brought into the country as part of a four-year plan aimed at reviving the cheetah population, which had become extinct in the region nearly seven decades ago. Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma announced that all nine animals are in good health and have been fed their first meal post-relocation.

With this arrival, the cheetah count in India has risen to 48, with some relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary to mitigate disease risk. Successful breeding continues at Kuno, as evidenced by 39 cubs born since 2023, with 27 surviving, marking a hopeful future for the species in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

Global Markets React as Swiss Franc Soars Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
2
Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

Empowering Students: DreamXec Revolutionizes Innovation Funding

 United States
3
Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

Tragic Drowning Incident Highlights Quarry Dangers

 India
4
Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

Greenland's Independence Vote: A Test of Political Tides

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026