Cheetahs Thrive in India's Wildlife Revival Effort

Nine cheetahs recently transported from Botswana are acclimating well in their new home at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed. These big cats are part of a bold effort to reintroduce the species in India after decades of their absence.

This latest group marks the third batch of cheetahs brought into the country as part of a four-year plan aimed at reviving the cheetah population, which had become extinct in the region nearly seven decades ago. Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma announced that all nine animals are in good health and have been fed their first meal post-relocation.

With this arrival, the cheetah count in India has risen to 48, with some relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary to mitigate disease risk. Successful breeding continues at Kuno, as evidenced by 39 cubs born since 2023, with 27 surviving, marking a hopeful future for the species in India.

