Himachal CM Urges Central Financial Support Amid Revenue Challenges

In a bid to secure financial stability, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday. Sukhu seeks special central assistance to bridge the revenue deficit for the financial year 2026-27.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed concerns over the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), stressing its vital role in the state's finances. He noted that while larger states might absorb the impact, Himachal Pradesh's unique economic circumstances demand continued financial support.

Sukhu underscored the need for tailored assessments of small hill states' economies, advocating for adherence to Article 275(1) of the Constitution, which supports states facing revenue gaps. He urged the formation of a dedicated committee to evaluate these economic challenges. Sitharaman assured the state's demands would receive sympathetic consideration.