Madhya Pradesh CM Seeks Blessings at Bhilat Dev Temple Ahead of Key Agriculture Meeting

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and cabinet members prayed at the Bhilat Dev Temple, seeking prosperity for the state before holding an agriculture-focused meeting. The visit emphasizes state development and boosts agricultural initiatives under the Farmer Welfare Year 2026, with exhibitions showcasing regional farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:53 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav along with ministers offered prayers at Bhilat Dev temple in Barwani. (Photo / X @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by his cabinet, visited the Bhilat Dev Temple in Nagalwadi village, Barwani district, on Monday. The visit, set ahead of a crucial agricultural cabinet meeting, was marked by prayers for peace and prosperity for the state's populace.

During the visit, CM Yadav praised the temple's scenic beauty and emphasized the commitment to regional development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted Bhilat Dev as a significant deity for the Nimar-Malwa region, setting the tone for the upcoming discussions with the cabinet.

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of decisions taken at the meeting, aimed at benefiting the state's residents and farmers. The district also staged an exhibition of agricultural initiatives including natural farming, crop development models, and innovative local practices, all aligned with the declared Farmer Welfare Year 2026.

