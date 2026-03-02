Market Volatility Stalls Abu Dhabi National Oil's Bond Plans

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has hit pause on its bond sale plans due to the current volatility in the credit markets, according to a Bloomberg News report released on March 2.

The market's uncertain conditions have prompted the company to reconsider its financial strategies. Fluctuations and instability have been alarming potential investors, making the timing less optimal for the oil giant.

This move highlights growing concerns over market stability and investor confidence, prompting companies to reevaluate their financial maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)