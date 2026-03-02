Turf War Erupts in Ranchi: 12 Arrests Made in Land Dispute Clash

At least a dozen arrests were made following a clash involving two groups over a land dispute in Ranchi, according to a senior police officer. The conflict led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, exacerbating tensions in the area.

The altercation erupted between the Chhotu Khalkho and Arun Baitha factions on February 28, with the unfortunate involvement of Mosabbir Ansari, who was reportedly an innocent bystander. Police reported Ansari was attacked with a sharp weapon near his residence.

City Superintendent of Police, Paras Rana, disclosed that weapons, including a foldable rifle and a pistol, along with vehicles and mobile phones, were confiscated. An FIR names 30 individuals and targets 15 unidentified suspects, as two injured group members receive hospital treatment.

