Left Menu

Turf War Erupts in Ranchi: 12 Arrests Made in Land Dispute Clash

A violent clash over a land dispute in Ranchi led to the arrest of 12 people. Police seized weapons and vehicles involved. The incident involved the Chhotu Khalkho and Arun Baitha groups. An investigation is underway, with an FIR filed against 45 individuals. Two people were hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:32 IST
Turf War Erupts in Ranchi: 12 Arrests Made in Land Dispute Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At least a dozen arrests were made following a clash involving two groups over a land dispute in Ranchi, according to a senior police officer. The conflict led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, exacerbating tensions in the area.

The altercation erupted between the Chhotu Khalkho and Arun Baitha factions on February 28, with the unfortunate involvement of Mosabbir Ansari, who was reportedly an innocent bystander. Police reported Ansari was attacked with a sharp weapon near his residence.

City Superintendent of Police, Paras Rana, disclosed that weapons, including a foldable rifle and a pistol, along with vehicles and mobile phones, were confiscated. An FIR names 30 individuals and targets 15 unidentified suspects, as two injured group members receive hospital treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease

 United States
3
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes

Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Ira...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

Court Demands Verification in AI Summit Protest Bail Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026