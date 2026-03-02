Left Menu

Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

In Vijayawada, the Muslim community held a candlelight protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a US-Israel strike. The rally condemned the attack and advocated for peace. Participants expressed concern over the impact of US policies on global stability and energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Vijayawada, members of the Muslim community conducted a candlelight protest rally decrying the assault on Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israel military strike.

The action took place on February 28, escalating tensions in West Asia and sparking condemnation in Andhra Pradesh. Mushtaq Ali, leading the demonstration, accused President Donald Trump of aggression, questioning the impact on innocents, and urged warfare constraints.

CPI(M) leader K Narayana joined the protests, criticizing US imperialist policies. He warned against deteriorating ties with Iran affecting energy security and urged PM Modi for independent foreign policy to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

