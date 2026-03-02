Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader

In Vijayawada, members of the Muslim community conducted a candlelight protest rally decrying the assault on Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israel military strike.

The action took place on February 28, escalating tensions in West Asia and sparking condemnation in Andhra Pradesh. Mushtaq Ali, leading the demonstration, accused President Donald Trump of aggression, questioning the impact on innocents, and urged warfare constraints.

CPI(M) leader K Narayana joined the protests, criticizing US imperialist policies. He warned against deteriorating ties with Iran affecting energy security and urged PM Modi for independent foreign policy to maintain stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)