Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader
In Vijayawada, the Muslim community held a candlelight protest against the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, following a US-Israel strike. The rally condemned the attack and advocated for peace. Participants expressed concern over the impact of US policies on global stability and energy security.
- Country:
- India
In Vijayawada, members of the Muslim community conducted a candlelight protest rally decrying the assault on Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a joint US-Israel military strike.
The action took place on February 28, escalating tensions in West Asia and sparking condemnation in Andhra Pradesh. Mushtaq Ali, leading the demonstration, accused President Donald Trump of aggression, questioning the impact on innocents, and urged warfare constraints.
CPI(M) leader K Narayana joined the protests, criticizing US imperialist policies. He warned against deteriorating ties with Iran affecting energy security and urged PM Modi for independent foreign policy to maintain stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support
RSS Calls for Global Peace Amidst Rising Tensions in West Asia