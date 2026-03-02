Left Menu

Lebanon's Crackdown on Hezbollah Amid Intensifying Conflict

Lebanon's government banned Hezbollah's military activities in response to its attack on Israel. This decision followed heavy Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas after the group retaliated for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. The move heightens tensions, as Lebanon demands Hezbollah disarm and adhere to state control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:31 IST
Lebanon's Crackdown on Hezbollah Amid Intensifying Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lebanon's government took a decisive step on Monday by banning military activities conducted by Hezbollah, following the group's attack on Israel. This action precedes intensified tension, especially after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled regions in Beirut, leading to 31 casualties, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The conflict erupted post-Saturday's U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, sparking retaliatory actions across the Middle East. Hezbollah stated its offensive was revenge for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a figure central to their ideological foundation since 1982.

As tensions escalate, Israeli Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem a target for elimination. Following a Lebanese cabinet meeting, Salam emphasized that military actions must align with state decisions, urging Hezbollah to cease activities outside state control and surrender its arsenal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

