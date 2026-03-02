Lebanon's Crackdown on Hezbollah Amid Intensifying Conflict
Lebanon's government banned Hezbollah's military activities in response to its attack on Israel. This decision followed heavy Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah-controlled areas after the group retaliated for the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader. The move heightens tensions, as Lebanon demands Hezbollah disarm and adhere to state control.
Lebanon's government took a decisive step on Monday by banning military activities conducted by Hezbollah, following the group's attack on Israel. This action precedes intensified tension, especially after Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah-controlled regions in Beirut, leading to 31 casualties, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
The conflict erupted post-Saturday's U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, sparking retaliatory actions across the Middle East. Hezbollah stated its offensive was revenge for the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a figure central to their ideological foundation since 1982.
As tensions escalate, Israeli Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem a target for elimination. Following a Lebanese cabinet meeting, Salam emphasized that military actions must align with state decisions, urging Hezbollah to cease activities outside state control and surrender its arsenal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Middle East Conflict: Strikes and Diplomacy Amid US-Iran Clashes
Escalating Tensions: US-Israeli Strikes in Iran Stir Global Unease
Prolonged Conflict: U.S. and Iran Tensions Escalate
Kerala Politics and West Asia Conflict: BJP Criticizes Rivals for Iran Support
Precision Strikes: U.S. Efforts to Dismantle Iran's Arsenal