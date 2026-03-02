Vijayawada Candlelight Rally Condemns Khamenei Killing
The Muslim community in Vijayawada held a peaceful candlelight rally protesting the joint US-Israel military strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. Led by Mushtaq Ali, the protest condemned the attack and emphasized the need for peace and justice, asserting solidarity with the oppressed.
In Vijayawada, the Muslim community organized a peaceful candlelight rally condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This protest followed a joint military strike by the US and Israel on February 28 that escalated tensions in West Asia.
Mushtaq Ali, the Andhra Pradesh state president of the Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, led the protest, criticizing US President Donald Trump's aggressive policies. Ali and fellow protestor Mirza Ali Imam condemned the attack for harming civilians and emphasized the consequences of unnecessary wars.
The rally participants expressed solidarity with oppressed individuals and emphasized peace, carrying candles and placards advocating justice. Cleric Altaf Raza invoked historical figures to demonstrate the enduring strength of faith against violence.
