Left Menu

Vijayawada Candlelight Rally Condemns Khamenei Killing

The Muslim community in Vijayawada held a peaceful candlelight rally protesting the joint US-Israel military strike that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei. Led by Mushtaq Ali, the protest condemned the attack and emphasized the need for peace and justice, asserting solidarity with the oppressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:29 IST
Vijayawada Candlelight Rally Condemns Khamenei Killing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Vijayawada, the Muslim community organized a peaceful candlelight rally condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This protest followed a joint military strike by the US and Israel on February 28 that escalated tensions in West Asia.

Mushtaq Ali, the Andhra Pradesh state president of the Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, led the protest, criticizing US President Donald Trump's aggressive policies. Ali and fellow protestor Mirza Ali Imam condemned the attack for harming civilians and emphasized the consequences of unnecessary wars.

The rally participants expressed solidarity with oppressed individuals and emphasized peace, carrying candles and placards advocating justice. Cleric Altaf Raza invoked historical figures to demonstrate the enduring strength of faith against violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

Jammu and Kashmir Battles Seventh Straight Rainfall Deficit Winter

 India
2
Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

Flipkart Expands Leadership Team Amid IPO Preparation

 India
3
DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

DMK's Electoral Gamble: The Congress Conundrum

 India
4
Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

Market Jitters: Middle East Unrest Shakes Global Economic Outlook

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026