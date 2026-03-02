Himachal Pradesh Police Launches Statewide Workplace Safety Audit

In a robust move to ensure a safe workplace for female personnel, Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police has ordered a state-wide audit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 (POSH Act) implementation across all police units.

The audit's purpose is to check the proper constitution and effectiveness of Internal Complaints Committees, adherence to statutory procedures, record maintenance, personnel awareness measures, and inquiry proceedings' timeliness. Senior police officials will oversee the audit, with reports due in 15 days, stressing zero tolerance for lapses.

Compliance failures or fact concealments will invite strict departmental repercussions. This initiative reiterates Himachal Pradesh Police's commitment to women's safety and dignity and aims to foster a workplace culture of respect and responsibility.