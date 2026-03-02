Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Police Launches Statewide Workplace Safety Audit

The Himachal Pradesh Police is conducting a comprehensive audit of the POSH Act implementation to ensure a harassment-free environment for women. Senior police officers are tasked with inspecting Internal Complaints Committees and ensuring statutory compliance, with strict action promised for any lapses.

Logo of Himachal Pradesh Police (Photo/X/@himachalpolice). Image Credit: ANI
In a robust move to ensure a safe workplace for female personnel, Himachal Pradesh's Director General of Police has ordered a state-wide audit of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 (POSH Act) implementation across all police units.

The audit's purpose is to check the proper constitution and effectiveness of Internal Complaints Committees, adherence to statutory procedures, record maintenance, personnel awareness measures, and inquiry proceedings' timeliness. Senior police officials will oversee the audit, with reports due in 15 days, stressing zero tolerance for lapses.

Compliance failures or fact concealments will invite strict departmental repercussions. This initiative reiterates Himachal Pradesh Police's commitment to women's safety and dignity and aims to foster a workplace culture of respect and responsibility.

