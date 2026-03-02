Kazakhstan's Oil Production Unaffected by Drone Strikes

Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced on Monday that a recent Ukrainian drone strike, followed by a fire at Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal, did not disrupt Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. The ministry assured that operations remain unaffected, continuing as normal.

Despite ongoing challenges, the bulk of Kazakhstan's oil exports are routed through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a critical thoroughfare leading to Novorossiysk. The pipeline has been subjected to repeated disruptions, mainly from drone attacks.

The resilience of Kazakhstan's oil sector underscores its steady management in the face of regional tensions and logistical challenges, maintaining consistent production outputs and export levels.

