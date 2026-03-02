Kazakhstan's Oil Production Unaffected by Drone Strikes
Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed that a recent Ukrainian drone strike at Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal did not affect Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. These operations continue normally, even though the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a vital export route, has experienced disruptions from drone strikes.
Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced on Monday that a recent Ukrainian drone strike, followed by a fire at Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal, did not disrupt Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. The ministry assured that operations remain unaffected, continuing as normal.
Despite ongoing challenges, the bulk of Kazakhstan's oil exports are routed through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a critical thoroughfare leading to Novorossiysk. The pipeline has been subjected to repeated disruptions, mainly from drone attacks.
The resilience of Kazakhstan's oil sector underscores its steady management in the face of regional tensions and logistical challenges, maintaining consistent production outputs and export levels.
