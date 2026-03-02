Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Oil Production Unaffected by Drone Strikes

Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed that a recent Ukrainian drone strike at Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal did not affect Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. These operations continue normally, even though the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a vital export route, has experienced disruptions from drone strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Almaty | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:56 IST
Kazakhstan's Oil Production Unaffected by Drone Strikes
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's energy ministry announced on Monday that a recent Ukrainian drone strike, followed by a fire at Russia's Novorossiysk oil terminal, did not disrupt Kazakhstan's oil production or exports. The ministry assured that operations remain unaffected, continuing as normal.

Despite ongoing challenges, the bulk of Kazakhstan's oil exports are routed through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, a critical thoroughfare leading to Novorossiysk. The pipeline has been subjected to repeated disruptions, mainly from drone attacks.

The resilience of Kazakhstan's oil sector underscores its steady management in the face of regional tensions and logistical challenges, maintaining consistent production outputs and export levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026