EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits will remain steady at 8.25% for the fiscal year 2025-26. This is the third consecutive year the rate has been maintained at this level, reflecting the organization's commitment to providing stable returns.

In a recent central board meeting chaired by Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the EPFO also unveiled comprehensive reforms. These include simplifying standard operating procedures (SOPs), enhancing fund management, and introducing new social security schemes under the Code on Social Security, 2020, to streamline the provident fund framework.

The EPFO is further enhancing its commitment to members by launching a pilot project for auto-initiating claim settlements in inoperative accounts. This is part of broader initiatives aimed at optimizing fund management and ensuring compliance, thereby safeguarding the long-term interests of EPFO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)