Left Menu

EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) maintains an 8.25% interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits for 2025-26. The Central Board of Trustees introduces new schemes and reforms to enhance fund management, compliance and member benefits, amidst an initiative for higher pension benefits and a pilot project for claim settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:44 IST
EPFO Announces Stable 8.25% Interest Rate Amid New Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that the interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits will remain steady at 8.25% for the fiscal year 2025-26. This is the third consecutive year the rate has been maintained at this level, reflecting the organization's commitment to providing stable returns.

In a recent central board meeting chaired by Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the EPFO also unveiled comprehensive reforms. These include simplifying standard operating procedures (SOPs), enhancing fund management, and introducing new social security schemes under the Code on Social Security, 2020, to streamline the provident fund framework.

The EPFO is further enhancing its commitment to members by launching a pilot project for auto-initiating claim settlements in inoperative accounts. This is part of broader initiatives aimed at optimizing fund management and ensuring compliance, thereby safeguarding the long-term interests of EPFO members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

 India
2
Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

 Global
3
Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

 India
4
Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026