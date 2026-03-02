Left Menu

Gas Price Surge: Qatar LNG Production Halt Sparks Global Ripples

Gas prices surged as Qatar Energy halted LNG production due to Middle East attacks. The halt could impact global LNG supply, increasing competition between Asia and Europe. Benchmark prices saw significant increases, highlighting the global reliance on LNG, especially as Europe aims to reduce Russian gas dependency.

02-03-2026
On Monday, benchmark Dutch and British gas prices experienced a dramatic increase of almost 50% after Qatar Energy announced a production halt of liquefied natural gas (LNG) due to recent attacks in the Middle East.

Qatar, positioned to soon become the world's second-largest LNG exporter, plays an essential role in meeting the LNG demands of both Asian and European markets. As such, the announcement has precipitated a potential declaration of force majeure on LNG shipments, according to a source familiar with the situation.

With approximately 20% of global LNG passing through the Strait of Hormuz, any prolonged disruptions could heighten global competition for alternative gas sources, inadvertently driving up international prices. Industry experts like Massimo Di Odoardo from Wood Mackenzie warn of increased competition between Asia and Europe for available LNG cargoes, highlighting the severity of the issue.

