IndiGo to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah on March 3 to bring back stranded passengers to India: Govt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 21:34 IST
IndiGo to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah on March 3 to bring back stranded passengers to India: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IndiGo
- relief flights
- Jeddah
- India
- passengers
- government
- repatriation
- aviation
- stranded
- travel
ALSO READ
Lebanese Government Cracks Down on Hezbollah: Tensions Rise in the Middle East
Jharkhand Government to Release 23 Life Sentence Convicts
Karnataka Silk Factory Controversy: Government Denies Closure Plans
Lebanon's government says Hezbollah's military activities are 'illegal acts,' demands group hand over its weapons, reports AP.
Urgent Repatriation Efforts for Telugu Expats Amid Middle East Crisis