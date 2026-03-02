Euro Zone Bonds Spiral Amid Middle East Conflict and Inflation Worries

Euro zone bonds faced their most significant selloff in almost three months on Monday. The escalating conflict in the Middle East has triggered higher oil prices, sparking renewed inflation concerns among investors.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, rose 5.4 basis points to 2.7103%, marking its largest one-day increase since December. Meanwhile, the two-year bond yield, sensitive to interest rate expectations, climbed to 2.0833%, its highest level since July.

Despite the risk-off sentiment, traders preferred the U.S. dollar over bonds, viewing them primarily through the lens of inflation expectations. Concerns around supply disruptions saw Brent crude rise by 8.4%, while European natural gas futures soared 41%, the highest jump in four years.

(With inputs from agencies.)