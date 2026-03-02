Market Tensions: Tech Gains Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns

The benchmark S&P 500 index showed no significant change on Monday, as technology sector gains counterbalanced losses in other areas of the market. Concerns arose from potential disruptions to global trade and inflation spikes triggered by ongoing Middle East conflicts.

Major hits were witnessed in the airline sector as carriers paused flights, and oil and gas output in the region ceased, causing crude prices to soar by over 8%. Meanwhile, defense stocks saw substantial increases, notably with Nvidia up 2.8% and Microsoft 1.7%, helping mitigate losses from the previous month.

Amid geopolitical tensions following attacks between U.S., Israel, and Iran, the market remained nervously poised. Despite the turbulence, crypto stocks witnessed a rise, and prominent voices such as Joe Saluzzi noted the continued appeal of solid market leaders.