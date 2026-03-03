Left Menu

Health Collaboration and Industry Shake-Ups: A Thriving Sector in Flux

Health updates include a US-Guinea $143 million cooperation agreement, Medicare's suspension of Elevance's drug plan enrollments, a call for a fresh study on uniQure's gene therapy, and other industry shifts. The FDA urges measles vaccinations and Smith & Nephew's growth plans continue amidst market challenges.

In a series of significant health sector developments, Guinea and the United States have formalized a five-year health cooperation deal worth $143 million in joint funding. This agreement, confirmed by Guinea's finance minister Mariama Cire Sylla, reflects the U.S.'s strategic pivot towards bilateral agreements with African nations after dismantling its global aid agency last year.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services are imposing sanctions to halt enrollments in Elevance Health's Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans due to non-compliance issues regarding risk-adjustment data, impacting Elevance's stock. Meanwhile, the FDA has demanded a new study for uniQure's Huntington's gene therapy due to insufficient trial data, severely affecting the company's shares.

In other news, Jay Bhattacharya, the new CDC acting director, advocates for measles vaccination. Smith & Nephew's CEO remains optimistic about their 2026 outlook despite geopolitical and cost challenges. Novo Nordisk is set to expand in Ireland with a significant investment, while Target aims to eliminate synthetic colors from cereals, cementing a health-conscious agenda. Intellia gets FDA's green light to resume a pivotal gene therapy trial paused for safety concerns.

