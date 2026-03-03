Purim Celebrations Shift to Shelters Amidst Conflict

Purim celebrations in Tel Aviv took an unexpected turn as festivities were relocated to fortified bomb shelters due to escalating conflict with Iran. Traditionally marked with parades and parties, this year's holiday saw people of all ages donning costumes in underground parking lots serving as shelters.

Mariel Margulis, who set up a tent in a shelter with her family, emphasized the determination to remain joyful despite circumstances. The Purim story, read aloud amidst cheers and boos, resonated with the unfolding geopolitical tension, drawing parallels between the ancient tale and modern-day events.

Even as air raid sirens and missile threats loomed, families adapted Purim traditions, ensuring children experienced some normalcy amidst disruption. The communal spirit endured, demonstrating resilience and unity as people came together under challenging conditions.