Nagpur Factory Explosion: Arrests Made Amid Safety Violations Probe

In a significant development, Nagpur Rural Police have arrested 11 individuals connected to the tragic explosion at SBL Energy Limited's explosives manufacturing facility in Raulgaon, Katol taluka. The detained include high-ranking company executives and supervisory staff crucial to operations and safety management, as per an official press statement.

The accused were presented in court and placed under police custody from March 2 to March 7 for further probing. The blast, which occurred on February 28 between 6:00 am and 9:00 am, claimed 19 lives and injured 23 others. Several victims are battling severe burn injuries in hospitals.

Preliminary inquiry reports from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) reveal significant safety breaches and procedural negligence. Consequently, Kalmeshwar Police have filed charges pertaining to culpable homicide, human endangerment, and negligent handling of explosives against the company personnel involved.

Company directors Ravi Phophrao Sharma and Rakesh Sudhakar Tiwari have been detained, with legal proceedings in motion. According to the Nagpur Rural Police, preliminary investigations indicate non-compliance with safety protocols. A thorough investigation continues to determine the explosion's precise cause and identify any further oversights.