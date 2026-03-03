Left Menu

Foreclosure Chaos: Assault in Thane's Mahagiri

In Thane's Mahagiri area, a court official was assaulted during a flat foreclosure attempt. Five individuals, including an elderly man and a lawyer, were involved. The incident occurred when Chandrakant Vishnu Jadhav resisted court orders to hand over his flat. A police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Thane, Maharashtra, police have registered a case against five individuals, including an 85-year-old man, for allegedly assaulting a woman court official. The incident occurred as the official carried out a foreclosure process on a flat owned by Chandrakant Vishnu Jadhav.

On orders from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thane, the court commissioner, along with legal managers from a finance firm and a police team, sought to take possession of Jadhav's ground-floor flat. However, Jadhav resisted the legal action, leading to a scuffle.

The accused, including Jadhav's wife, father, and a lawyer, Ashwini Bhosale, were involved in the alleged assault and obstruction. A case has been lodged, and the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

