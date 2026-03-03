Drone Attack Disrupts Ukraine's Odesa Transport Facilities
A Russian drone attack damaged port and transport infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, affecting dry cargo warehouses and road containers. Fortunately, there were no injuries. The regional governor, Oleh Kiper, shared these details via Telegram, underlining the vulnerability of crucial infrastructures amid ongoing tensions.
Overnight, a Russian drone assault targeted Ukraine's southern Odesa region, wreaking havoc on port and transport infrastructure facilities, according to the regional governor.
Governor Oleh Kiper reported the damage to dry cargo warehouses and road containers via Telegram but confirmed there were no injuries resulting from the attack.
This incident underscores the ongoing threat to essential infrastructure in Ukraine amid heightened geopolitical tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
