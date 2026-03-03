Left Menu

Sunil Gavaskar Predicts Humdinger Showdown for India vs. England Semifinal

Sunil Gavaskar anticipates the T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England to be an electrifying contest. He believes India's flexible batting and the enigmatic Jasprit Bumrah provide them a slight advantage. England's familiarity with Indian conditions adds intrigue, as both teams are evenly matched in skills and strategy.

Updated: 03-03-2026 11:44 IST
The legendary former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is predicting a thrilling face-off for the T20 World Cup semifinal as India and England gear up to clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. He anticipates an exciting match, crediting India with a slight edge thanks to their adaptable batting lineup and the unpredictable talent of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Both teams, according to Gavaskar, are well-balanced in batting and bowling, possessing effective middle-order options and formidable finishers. He noted England's advantage with players familiar with Indian conditions due to their IPL experiences, highlighting the high stakes as a repeat of previous semifinal battles in 2022 and 2024.

Gavaskar underscored Bumrah's impact potential, recommending his early use in the powerplay to challenge England's key batsmen like Harry Brook. He also lauded India's flexibility, using players like Tilak Varma strategically across batting positions. Despite minor concerns about England's Jos Buttler's form, Gavaskar advised against underestimating his capability to turn tides in the match.

