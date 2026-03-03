This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:42 IST
This year's Budget proposes record level of capital expenditure in infra and logistics, says prime minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Quality of our products should be of global standard, quality makes difference in global supply chain: Prime Minister Modi.
Manufacturing, logistics, and MSMEs are pillars of Indian economy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
India, with its strong economy, has become a beacon of hope for the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 2nd webinar on Budget.
China's Balancing Act: Navigating Economic Growth and Technological Advancement
Maharashtra's Transporters Gear Up for Statewide Agitation Over E-Challans