Jaisalmer's International Holi: A Fusion of Colors and Cultures

In Jaisalmer, the Golden City, both domestic and international tourists are celebrating Holi with fervor. Enthusiastic visitors are immersed in the vibrant festivities, joining traditional dances and shopping in local markets. Meanwhile, at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple, Holi was celebrated during the morning Bhasma Aarti, marking it with divine rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 10:34 IST
Foreign tourists playing Holi with locals in Jaisalmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The iconic Golden City of Jaisalmer has been transformed into a kaleidoscope of colors as foreign tourists flock into the city for Holi celebrations. While enjoying Jaisalmer's architectural splendors, these visitors are participating in the festive spirit, engaging in local dances, and embracing the traditions of Krishna Nagari.

Despite language barriers, tourists are joining traditional Gair processions, dancing to local chants, and creating a vibrant cross-cultural spectacle. Tourists are not merely observers; they actively join the festivities, buying pichkaris and colors. A French tourist expressed delight, noting the uniqueness of Indian festivals compared to those in their home country.

Simultaneously, at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Holi celebrations during the early morning Bhasma Aarti left attendees drenched in color and devotion. Rituals included bathing the deity in Panchamrit and adorning it with bhang, sandalwood, and dry fruits, adding a divine aura to the festivities.

Latest News

