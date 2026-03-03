Currency Turmoil: Yen and Euro Under Pressure Amid Middle East Conflict

The yen and euro faced significant pressure on Tuesday as the escalating Middle East conflict highlighted vulnerabilities in energy-importing nations. The dollar surged in response to increased demand for safe-haven assets amid intensifying military clashes in the region, notably involving the U.S. and Israel's operations against Iran.

Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama indicated the possibility of currency intervention to support the yen. Meanwhile, Philip Lane, Chief Economist of the European Central Bank, warned that prolonged conflict could exacerbate inflation within the eurozone. Both Japan and Europe face heightened energy costs, unlike the U.S., a net energy exporter.

Market dynamics saw the yen stabilize at 157.4 per dollar, the euro decline to $1.1662, and the dollar index climb to its highest since January. This financial turbulence is compounded by Israel's retaliation in Lebanon and Iran's persistent assaults on Gulf states, affecting gas production in Qatar and further driving crude prices upward.

