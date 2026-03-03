Left Menu

Defence Entrepreneur Faces International Death Threats

Sahil Luthra, a defence entrepreneur, has filed a complaint with Delhi Police about receiving death threats from an international extortion network. The threats, linked to an incident at his home, involve demands for money and mention international criminal elements. Investigations are underway, focusing on cyber intrusion attempts and global connections.

complaint
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation following a complaint by defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra regarding death threats from an international extortion network. The complaint, highlighting the threat's severity, has been referred to the Special Cell, according to police officials.

Luthra, Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions, reported receiving threatening calls from international numbers. These calls, reportedly from Portugal and Germany, claimed responsibility for a past firing incident at his Amritsar residence and warned of direct future attacks.

Authorities are examining the parallels with other extortion cases, while cyber units analyze cross-border communications traced to multiple countries. The investigation aims to unveil the extortion network behind these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

