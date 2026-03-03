Defence Entrepreneur Faces International Death Threats

Delhi Police have initiated an investigation following a complaint by defence entrepreneur Sahil Luthra regarding death threats from an international extortion network. The complaint, highlighting the threat's severity, has been referred to the Special Cell, according to police officials.

Luthra, Managing Director of Vijayen Trishul Defence Solutions, reported receiving threatening calls from international numbers. These calls, reportedly from Portugal and Germany, claimed responsibility for a past firing incident at his Amritsar residence and warned of direct future attacks.

Authorities are examining the parallels with other extortion cases, while cyber units analyze cross-border communications traced to multiple countries. The investigation aims to unveil the extortion network behind these threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)