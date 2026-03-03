Congress Leader Accuses Government of Undermining India's Foreign Relations

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Raashid Alvi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of dismantling India's foreign policy, demanding transparency from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Alvi questioned Modi's silence on the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, suggesting the PM's allegiance to Israel might be a factor. Alvi asserted that the current administration's lack of dialogue with Iran reflects a one-sided foreign policy. His comments echo concerns raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who shared Sonia Gandhi's critical op-ed in The Indian Express, denouncing the government's quiet stance as a tacit endorsement of Khamenei's assassination.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated in the Middle East, with Israel conducting airstrikes across Tehran and Beirut, following a drone attack on the US Embassy in Riyadh. These developments have provoked a stern retaliation from Iran, heightening the risk of mass civilian and expatriate casualties in the region. The situation precariously balances on a geopolitical knife-edge amidst ongoing military operations. (ANI)