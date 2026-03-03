Rosatom Halts Bushehr Nuclear Plant Construction Amid U.S.-Israeli Assault on Iran

Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has halted construction on new units at Iran's nuclear power plant in Bushehr, following a U.S.-Israeli air assault on the country, according to CEO Alexei Likhachev.

Likhachev highlighted the risk posed by strikes near Iran's nuclear facilities, acknowledging that explosions could be heard just kilometers away from the plant itself, though it was not a direct target. Construction on the plant's second and third units has been stopped, he confirmed to journalists.

Likhachev conveyed the difficulty in predicting the future course of events due to ongoing military operations against Iran. Despite the challenges, he emphasized that Rosatom's personnel will remain on-site as the facility remains a priority. Evacuations of some staff are underway, with nearly 100 workers and their families already relocated as attacks began.