Ukraine Drone Strikes and Harsh Weather Cripple Russian Oil Exports

Russia's ability to capitalize on rising global crude prices is hampered by Ukrainian drone attacks and severe weather. The Sheskharis oil terminal remains shut, and icy conditions hinder exports at other ports. Russian oil revenue shortfalls further enlarge its federal budget deficit.

Recent developments have hampered Russia's potential to take advantage of surging global crude prices. Ukrainian drone attacks combined with harsh winter storms have significantly curtailed Russia's capacity to export oil, according to industry sources.

A Ukrainian drone attack forced the suspension of operations at Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk after a fuel terminal was set ablaze, and although crude oil benchmarks rose about 8%, Russian exporters struggled to respond due to the disruption.

The icy conditions at Baltic ports like Primorsk and Ust-Luga further aggravated the situation, complicating the diversification of Russian crude. Meanwhile, Russia's revenues from oil remain a critical component of the federal budget, which now faces shortfalls and an increasing deficit.

