Rising Tensions: Middle East Conflict Escalates

In a sharp escalation of military conflict, Israeli and U.S. forces targeted Iranian sites on Tuesday, prompting retaliatory strikes that have reverberated across the Middle East. As the tensions spread, global markets reacted with volatility, while oil prices surged amid fears of prolonged disruption.

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the relentless assault on numerous Iranian military units, stating that significant targets had been neutralized. Meanwhile, Tehran responded with drone strikes on U.S. diplomatic installations in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, leading to increased evacuations and heightened security alerts throughout the region.

In addition to the immediate impacts on regional stability, the conflict has accelerated a humanitarian crisis, with civilians trapped in increasingly precarious conditions. As markets falter, the call for international mediation grows louder, yet the path towards resolution remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)