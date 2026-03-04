Iran's New Leadership: A Glimpse of Hope for Peace

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope on Tuesday that the emergence of Iran's new leadership could provide a crucial opportunity to end the long-standing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

In a statement to state broadcaster TRT Haber, Fidan emphasized that reaching a compromise would be preferable to prolonging the war.

He conveyed his optimistic outlook, expressing hope that Iran's future leaders would demonstrate the determination needed to bring an end to the hostilities.