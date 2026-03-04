Middle East Conflict Sparks Global Market Turmoil

Global markets witnessed a significant downturn as Middle East tensions intensified, leading to investors flocking to safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar. Stock indexes around the world experienced sharp declines, while oil prices surged due to Iran's disruption of key shipping routes.

The conflict, now in its fourth day, has prompted military actions from Israel and the U.S. against Iran, with retaliatory strikes escalating the situation. European and Asian markets saw steep declines, with Europe's stocks closing more than 3% lower and South Korea leading the fall in Asia.

Amid this financial turmoil, the U.S. markets fared slightly better but still faced losses. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all ended with noticeable drops, highlighting the risk of market volatility as the conflict unfolds. Investors are cautious about potential prolonged inflationary pressures.